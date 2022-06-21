Aspired to usher in a different sound for people: Ayushmann Khurrana speaks about his love for music

Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is not just a brilliant actor. He is also a great singer. Who can forget his soulful songs 'Paani Da Rang', 'Nazm Nazm', 'Saadi Galli Aaja' among other chartbusters that the nation has so fondly crooned.

Ayushmann’s love for music propelled him to start a band called Ayushmann Bhava a few years back and whenever the actor gets some time from his hectic shooting schedules, he takes off to enthrall people all over the world through his concerts. On World Music Day, Ayushmann reveals that people can expect some really beautiful singles coming from him in the near future and he also details out what music means to his life and soul!