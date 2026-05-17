Assamese film 'Aakuti' set for world premiere at New York Indian Film Fest
Snigdha P. Roy’s debut feature traces the emotional journey of a young girl coping with the loss of her mother
Aakuti (longing), an Assamese feature film centred on the emotional journey of an eight-year-old girl haunted by the loss of her mother, has been selected for the New York Indian Film Festival, where it will have its world premiere, the filmmaker said on Sunday, 17 May.
The film marks the feature directorial debut of Snigdha P. Roy and was also selected for the Film Bazaar Recommends section at Waves Film Bazaar 2025. Written, directed and edited by Roy, Aakuti is part of the official selection at the New York Indian Film Festival 2026 (NYIFF) and will be screened on 30 May.
Commenting on the selection, Roy said, “Being selected by the New York Indian Film Festival and nominated alongside some remarkable films is an honour for all of us. It feels like a meaningful acknowledgement of the passion and resilience that went into making the film possible.”
She said Aakuti was not an easy film to make and, despite being produced on a modest budget, was brought to life by a small team driven more by conviction than resources. Roy co-produced the film with Tanuja P. Roy under the banner of PKR Films. Cinematography has been handled by Chida Bora, sound design by Debajit Gayan and background score by Ashutosh Sohoni.
Reflecting on the film’s journey, producer Tanuja said, “It is the debut feature from PKR Films, and its journey from inception to the international stage at the NYIFF is a significant milestone for our team.” She added that the film is rooted in minimalistic storytelling and raw human connection.
The title role is played by Kavisha Mahanta, while Nilim Chetia, Anisha Hazarika, Arun Hazarika and Ananya Hazarika feature in lead roles. The 94-minute film revolves around Lakhi, who lost her mother as an infant and continues to long for her presence. To cope with the void, Lakhi fills pages with drawings in an attempt to imagine her mother’s face, only to be left frustrated and heartbroken.
Her father Bishnu loves her deeply, but Lakhi remains withdrawn, trapped in inner turmoil and self-doubt. Though he tries to comfort and understand her, he finds himself unable to bridge the emotional distance.
Bishnu relies on a close friendship with a woman who helps him navigate his struggles. The two hope to build a life together, but are held back by the complexities surrounding them, while Lakhi remains unaware of the relationship.
Aakuti traces the emotional journey of a child and the tender bond between a father and daughter as they try to navigate life together.
With PTI inputs
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