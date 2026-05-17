Assamese film 'Aakuti' set for world premiere at New York Indian Film Fest

Aakuti (longing), an Assamese feature film centred on the emotional journey of an eight-year-old girl haunted by the loss of her mother, has been selected for the New York Indian Film Festival, where it will have its world premiere, the filmmaker said on Sunday, 17 May.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Snigdha P. Roy and was also selected for the Film Bazaar Recommends section at Waves Film Bazaar 2025. Written, directed and edited by Roy, Aakuti is part of the official selection at the New York Indian Film Festival 2026 (NYIFF) and will be screened on 30 May.

Commenting on the selection, Roy said, “Being selected by the New York Indian Film Festival and nominated alongside some remarkable films is an honour for all of us. It feels like a meaningful acknowledgement of the passion and resilience that went into making the film possible.”

She said Aakuti was not an easy film to make and, despite being produced on a modest budget, was brought to life by a small team driven more by conviction than resources. Roy co-produced the film with Tanuja P. Roy under the banner of PKR Films. Cinematography has been handled by Chida Bora, sound design by Debajit Gayan and background score by Ashutosh Sohoni.