'Bawaal' an emotionally layered piece, will make you pause and reset: Nitesh Tiwari

Director Nitesh Tiwari on Sunday said "Bawaal" is a special coming-of-age film as it derives a lot from his personal life experiences.

Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the romance drama revolves around a high school history teacher Ajay 'Ajju' Dixit, who enjoys a mini celebrityhood in his hometown. The film navigates the World War II trail in Europe and shows the lead couple struggle with their marriage, forcing Ajay to confront his internal war.

The trailer of "Bawaal" was launched in Dubai at the iconic ocean line and hotel Queen Elizabeth II.

"This film is very special probably because there is a lot of personal stuff involved in it. This is the story which needs to be told. It is all about the way we look at life, the way we look at people.