Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Reba McEntire to perform at Oscars while Van Morrison skips

The nominated songs and credited songwriters this year are: 'Be Alive' from 'King Richard', 'Dos Origuitas' from 'Encanto', 'Down to Joy' from 'Belfast', 'No Time to Die' from 'No Time to Die' and 'Somehow You Do' from 'Four Good Days'.



'No Time to Die' has already won multiple accolades this awards season, including the Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards and last year's Grammy Award for record of the year and song written for visual media.



If 20-year-old Eilish wins, she would be the youngest winner in the category's history, surpassing last year's winner H.E.R., who was 23 at the time. The category could also make Lin-Manuel Miranda the latest EGOT recipient, while Diane Warren looks to finally win a long-overdue statuette after 13 nominations.