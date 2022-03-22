Beyonce in talks to perform in Oscars

One possible scenario would have Will Smith, who plays the titular character in the film, appear onsite with Beyonce and then presumably head north to Hollywood in time to take his seat for the announcement of the best actor category, sources added.



An Academy spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. A Beyonce spokesperson couldn't immediately be reached for comment.



The 'Naughty Girl' singer is notoriously secretive, often requiring the most high-level collaborators to sign binding nondisclosure agreements for the chance to work with her.



Numerous insiders close to the industry and to the city government said that it's possible Beyonce would abandon the concept entirely if any of her plans were to be revealed.



While there are numerous tennis courts in the City of Compton, located in metro Los Angeles, the Lueders Park courts were officially rebranded as the Venus and Serena Williams Court of Champion in 2016. The Compton City Manager's office did not return multiple calls for comment on the matter.