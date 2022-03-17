The Oscars will talk about 'Bruno' from 'Encanto'

'We Don't Talk About Bruno', a group number in which the Madrigals lament about their estranged relative, Bruno, isn't nominated at this year's Oscars. In fact, the musical-theater bop was not even in the running for best original song because Disney decided to instead submit the love song 'Dos Oruguitas' for awards consideration.



But the Academy Award producers couldn't deny the song's ubiquity in popular culture and arranged to bring the animated tune to life at this year's telecast in the hopes that it would inspire fans to tune in.



'Dos Oruguitas' will compete against Beyonce Knowles-Carter's 'Be Alive' from 'King Richard', Van Morrison's 'Down To Joy' from 'Belfast', Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's 'No Time To Die' from 'No Time to Die', and Diane Warren's 'Somehow You Do' from 'Four Good Days' for best original song.



Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the music for 'Encanto', has defended Disney's decision to push 'Dos Oruguitas' for awards contention. Miranda's Oscar nomination for best original song puts him one step closer to achieving EGOT status, having previously earned an Emmy, Tony and Grammy.