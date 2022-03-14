PVR hosts the 2022 edition of the Oscars Film Festival in 12 cities

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Joint Managing Director, PVR Ltd, said, "Keeping up with our promise, this year as well, we are happy to host the 'Oscars Film Festival at PVR' in India and look forward to another successful edition. With the film fraternity looking up to the 94th Academy Awards for movies chosen for their excellence in cinematic achievements, it is a feeling of pride to celebrate the Oscars. We intend to showcase globally acclaimed movies across different genres to entertain our audiences to match the thrill and excitement of Oscars."



Dune, House Of Gucci, No time to die, Encanto, King Richard, Free Guy, West Side Story, Spencer, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Spiderman: No way home, Raya and The Last Dragon, Licorice pizza & Parallel mothers are among the 13 films that will be screened as part of the multi-city film festival.