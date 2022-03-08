Nicole Kidman misses Oscar nominees' luncheon due to torn hamstring

The show is continuing to shoot this week but will temporarily pause while producers figure out when they can resume and if they need to shoot around Kidman until her return, according to an Amazon representative.



'Expats', based on Janice Y. K. Lee's best selling 2016 novel 'The Expatriates' and directed by Lulu Wang, focuses on a group of three expatriate women living in Hong Kong. It is produced by Kidman's Blossom Films.