Oscars: Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Kevin Costner among presenters

"That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honour the year's best in filmmaking."



Last year's ceremony went without a host, in what the Academy called an "ensemble" format. This year's ceremony will be hosted by the comic trio of Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, with additional presenters to be announced in the coming weeks.