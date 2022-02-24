Oscar cuts: Industry, nominees react to the decision

Meanwhile, the American Cinema Editors were the only guild to publicly decry the decision as they said in a statement accessed by 'Variety', "We are deeply disappointed by the Academy's decision to alter the way certain categories, including film editing, will be presented in the Oscars telecast. It sends a message that some creative disciplines are more vital than others. Nothing could be further from the truth and all who make movies know this."



The statement further read, "As a group of artists wholly dedicated to advancing the art and prestige of film editing, we passionately believe that editing -- and all other creative disciplines that are part of the collaborative art of filmmaking -- should be treated equally. Our contributions to that collaboration may sometimes appear invisible but they are undeniable."



The guild ended the statement on hopeful note, "We hope that film editors and other artists affected by this change will be honoured and celebrated with the passion, dignity and inclusion they deserve."