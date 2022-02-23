Oscars to present eight awards off air in a bid for streamlined telecast

Eight honours from the 94th Academy Awards will not be doled out on air in order to make the show more streamlined and more television friendly as awards from eight categories will be presented during off-air parts of the show and then edited into the telecast.



For the aforementioned category of awards which include documentary short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live action short and sound, the ceremony will start one hour before the on-camera portion begins in order to accommodate the changes, reports 'Variety'.



As per 'Variety', clips of the speeches will be packaged into the live televised broadcast, an approach to what the Tony Awards and other televised ceremonies did with awards in technical categories. Nominees in the awards categories that will be awarded prior to the show were informed of the overhaul during a Zoom call on Tuesday (United States Pacific Standard Time).