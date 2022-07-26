Big B dubs for his cameo appearance in Gujarati film 'Fakt Mahilao Mate'

Veteran Producer Anand Pandit says: "Amit Ji always brings child-like energy to work. Even in a dubbing studio, he is full of joy and gives his all to every line, every word, and every inflection."



"He has always been a master of long dialogues and to see him wrap up a long dubbing session with such passion and ease and that too in Gujarati was truly a humbling and inspiring experience."



Jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, 'Fakt Mahilao Mate' is touted as a family-centric comedy. The film is releasing on August 19.