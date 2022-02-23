Billie Eilish stops another gig to check on safety of her fans

Singer Billie Eilish was performing in New York City over the weekend when she urged the crowd to "sit down" if they needed to, and take a moment to compose themselves.



In footage shared by TMZ, she said: "If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead, sit down, take a breath."



In the video, she also asked fans at the front to "take a step back and give everybody some room down here", reports femalefirst.co.uk.