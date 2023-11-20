Body shaming no laughing matter, says comedian Navin Prabhakar

Actor, comedian and mimicry artist Navin Prabhakar has opened up on the body shaming issue, saying such behaviour is dangerous to mankind, and one must respect people's individuality and appreciate them.

"Body shaming is a reality. Not only the female gender, even their counterparts deal with it. Some people often pass not only comments, but even start giving free advice and tips."

Talking about body shaming, Navin said: "Of course, it is very serious. As a child, we have always seen how people made fun of each other's caste, creed or colour. But in reality, it is no less than a crime to make fun of someone's body, shape or colour."

"As human beings, it is a crime to laugh at someone's insecurity or difference. Such behaviour is dangerous to mankind. Everyone has a personal life which is to be respected and not to be made fun of. You must respect everyone's individuality and appreciate them. Body shaming someone is not the right way to treat them as humans because none of us are perfect," he shared.