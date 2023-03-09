Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik dies of a heart attack at 66
Known for his roles as "Calendar" in Mr. India, Kaushik won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice
Veteran actor and one of the most influential directors in Bollywood, Satish Kaushik has passed away on Wednesday night. According to media reports, Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack in Gurugram. His body will be brought to Mumbai after a postmortem is conducted.
Kaushik's friend and actor Anupam Kher shared the news of Satish Kaushik's passing away on Twitter.
“I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!,” Anupam tweeted.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and offered her condolences. "Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti,"wrote Kangana.
Page-3 director, Madhur Bhandarkar expresseed shock over the untimely demise of Satish Kaushik.
"I am so shocked to hear the demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik ji, who was always vibrant, energetic and full of life, he will be missed immensely by the film fraternity & millions of admires, My deepest condolences to his family members," wrore Bhandarkar on Twitter.
Known for his roles as "Calendar" in Mr. India, Kaushik won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice, in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural. He also wrote dialogues for Kundan Shah's comedy classic Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.
