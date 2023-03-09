Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik dies of a heart attack at 66

Veteran actor and one of the most influential directors in Bollywood, Satish Kaushik has passed away on Wednesday night. According to media reports, Kaushik died after suffering a heart attack in Gurugram. His body will be brought to Mumbai after a postmortem is conducted.

Kaushik's friend and actor Anupam Kher shared the news of Satish Kaushik's passing away on Twitter.

“I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!,” Anupam tweeted.