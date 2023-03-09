"Kal kisne dekha": Satish Kaushik's last words to one of his friends

How does one say goodbye to a friend who left so suddenly? Just two days ago we caught up with one another for Holi, promising to chat soon.

“Subhash, we must catch up soon. Very soon. Kal kissne dekha hai. Let’s not ignore our good friends…” And now, this…. Satish was (the past tense makes the future seem so imperfect) a friend, a good friend. He cared. And he didn’t have a single mean bone in his body.

He never had a negative word to say about anybody, not even those who harmed him. “Usski koi majboori hogi issiliye ussne aisa kiya hoga,” he once said about a filmmaker who had been nasty to him.