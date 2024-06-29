Bollywood showdown: Union says Vashu Bhagnani owes Rs 65 lakh to film crew

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president B.N. Tiwari has claimed that veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew members who worked on three of his films — Mission Raniganj, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Bhagnani’s company Pooja Entertainment owes Rs 33.13 lakh to director Tinu Desai, who helmed the 2023 film Mission Raniganj, Tiwari said on Friday. The film starred Akshay Kumar in the lead.

The production house owes Rs 31.78 lakh to over 250 set workers who worked on films like Mission Raniganj, Tiger Shroff’s Ganpath (2023), and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024), Tiwari added.

Bhagnani remained unavailable for comment.

In a complaint filed on 19 March with the Indian Film & Television Director’s Association (IFTDA), Desai said he worked on Mission Raniganj from February 2022 to 6 October 2023 (the release date of the film), and the amount to be received as per the contract was a little over Rs 4.03 crore, of which he has received Rs 3.70 crore so far.

“A written complaint was filed by the director of Mission Raniganj regarding non-payment of his dues of Rs 33.13 lakh from Vashu Bhagnani last year in March. We’ve been following up with Pooja Entertainment but still they haven’t made the payment. They have said they will clear the dues by July-end,” Tiwari told PTI.

Desai declined to comment when contacted by PTI. According to the FWICE president, IFTDA has written multiple letters to Pooja Entertainment, which kept delaying payment.