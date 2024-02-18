There's hope for Hindi cinema if we stop making films for money: Naseeruddin

Veteran actor and thespian Naseeruddin Shah expressed his disappointment in Hindi cinema and said there was hope for it to get better only if films were made without the intention of earning money.

Speaking at 'Meer Ki Dilli, Shahjahanabad: The Evolving City' in New Delhi on Saturday, Shah said Hindi filmmakers have been making the same kind of films for the last 100 years.

"It really disappoints me that we take pride in saying Hindi cinema is 100 years old but we have been making the same films. I have stopped watching Hindi films, I don't like them at all," the 73-year-old said.

Shah added that Indians all over the world go to watch Hindi films because it is their connection with their home, but soon everyone will be fed up.