Shah Rukh Khan tops 2023 South Asian celebrity list, Priyanka, Big B, Diljit, Shreya also make the cut

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, referred to as the 'King Khan' of the Indian film industry, has topped a UK list of the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World.

The 58-year-old actor, who had double box-office success this year with action thrillers Pathaan and Jawan, is currently preparing for the Christmas release of his comedy drama Dunki.

Khan beat off tough competition to make it to the annual list published by UK weekly Eastern Eye. "By the time 2023 ends, King Khan will become the first leading man from the modern era to have three huge Bollywood blockbuster hits in a calendar year," said Eastern Eye entertainment editor Asjad Nazir, who compiled the list previewed in London on Wednesday.

"By drawing big audiences back into cinema halls with global juggernauts, the actor gave a movie industry in decline a much-needed boost and had a transformative effect. The history making superstar eclipsed everyone else with his brilliance and reminded global audiences what escapist Bollywood cinema is capable of," he said.

The Top 50 list celebrating South Asian stars who shone the brightest in 2023 is based on their impactful work, breaking boundaries and being generally inspiring over the course of the year. It is compiled as a result of public inputs, with readers and social media users nominating their favourites.

Popular actor Alia Bhatt came in second for her impact in Bollywood and Hollywood, and also for being a strong role model for working mothers. Third placed Priyanka Chopra Jonas, currently the most globally recognised Indian, has been feted for her ground-breaking work on the international stage, including big-budget series Citadel, Hollywood film Love Again, and her humanitarian work.