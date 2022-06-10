Britney Spears ties knot with longtime partner Sam Asghari

'Variety' also states that after running a records check, he was found to have an out of county warrant and was placed under arrest. However, the investigation into the alleged trespassing is still ongoing and it has yet to be determined if Alexander will face charges. Spears and Alexander were married in 2004 for a total of 55 hours before annulling the marriage.



Spears and Asghari's wedding comes seven months after Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship. The two became engaged in September. After previously announcing in April that she was pregnant, Spears and Asghari said that they had suffered a miscarriage in May. This is Spears' third marriage. She was previously married to Federline, and the two divorced in 2007.