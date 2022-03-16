BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo among first grammy performers

Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is nominated for Record of the Year, two nods for Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best American Roots Performance.



Seven-time Grammy winner and current nominee Billie Eilish received seven nominations this year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Music Film.



Two-time Grammy winner and current nominee Lil Nas X is nominated for five categories. Previous nominee Jack Harlow has two nominations this year for his work on 'Montero', in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance and Album of the Year.