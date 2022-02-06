B'wood Baatein: Upper caste brutality remains unchanged 28 years after 'Bandit Queen' was released

When Shekhar Kapoor’s Bandit Queen was released on January 26, 1994 it immediately became a talking point. It was a searing harrowing nightmarish portrait of oppression brutality and revenge powered by Seema Biswas’ towering performance as Phoolan Devi.

Nothing that she did thereafter could match up to her Phoolan act, although she was as good if not better in Deepa Mehta’s Water and Dilip Mehta’s Cooking With Stella.

Revisiting Bandit Queen is like meeting up with an old aunt known to tell the truth even if it hurts the hell out of you. Nothing has changed since Bandit Queen was released. The brutality of the upper caste, driving the disempowered section into acts of horrific violence, remains a burning issue in our country.

I remember the real Phoolan Devi hated the film. It reminded her of the trauma, the emotional and sexual violation she had faced. Kapoor’s film remains as raw and wounding as it was meant to be.

“For me as a director the most overpowering film I made was Bandit Queen,” Shekhar told me some time ago. It is according to me Shekhar’s masterpiece much superior to the overrated Mr India or even Elizabeth. Bandit Queen is the mother of cinema on oppression, subjugation and caste politics, and remains a gut-wrenching experience 28 years after it was completed. Brutal in its critique of upper caste arrogance, unsparing in its contempt for Brahminical superiority, and starkly candid in using rape as a tool of oppression and disempowerment, this film comes from a place of great anger.