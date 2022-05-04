Cannes Covid protocols: Masks, testing won't be mandatory

"We're in a very different situation than last year because the curve of Covid-19 infections is going down, instead of going up," the Paris-based executive said.



As of April 29, Covid cases in France had dropped by 30 per cent, a sign that the rate of infection is slowing. However, film festivals and awards shows have been super-spreader events, with the likes of SXSW, the Oscars and the British Academy Film Awards resulting in numerous cases of Covid.



Desrousseaux said the absence of compulsory testing should come as a relief to all those whose vaccination cards didn't qualify for the health pass last year -- notably British and American guests -- and therefore had to go through a demanding saliva test every two days in a pop-up lab adjacent to the Palais.



Although Cannes won't be setting up its 300-square-meter testing lab again, guests will be able to get a PCR test in a lab located in the city of Cannes, a five-minute walk from the Palais.



Non-French citizens will be charged 43 pounds ($45), said Desrousseaux.



Another change from last year is that masks will not be mandatory indoors, but will instead be strongly recommended. Desrousseaux said Cannes staffers will be wearing masks, however. He said the Palais des Festivals was France's first congress venue to be awarded the GBAC STARTM facility label (an American certification that is issued by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council) and the eCOVID label.