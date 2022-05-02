India at Cannes

For a 23-year-old, Pratham Khurana deals with a rather grave and grim subject in his 26-minute short film Nauha (translates as mourning, lamenting): that of death and its consequences on the bereaved.

It’s a theme Khurana confesses being obsessed with. “It had been reflecting subconsciously in the short films that I had been making at Whistling Woods International. My friends used to ask me why everyone was dying in my films. In Nauha I have engaged with it consciously,” says the Mumbai institute graduate on his final year thesis film that has been selected to compete in the La Cinef (Cinefondation) section at Festival de Cannes, the Cannes Film Festival, this year.

Centred on a young caregiver, Kishan, and an old and ailing man, Nauha, is about how unforeseen but often unexpressed intimacies can be stuck between strangers and how solidarities can take roots in unexpected places, amongst colleagues and friends.

It draws on Khurana’s own life. He lost his mother when he was 13 and aunt when he was 11. “I was the observer, not saying anything but doing what I was told to do,” he recollects the feelings in those traumatic moments. The core relationship in the film parallels that of his own with a friend’s father.

Dedicated to students’ cinema, La Cinef aims to showcase the diversity of filmmaking education in the world. This year it features 13 liveaction and 3 animated shorts directed by 6 male directors and 10 women filmmakers, chosen from among the 1,528 submissions by film schools from all over the world. Four of them are from schools taking part for the first time. The winners will be awarded in a ceremony on Thursday 26 May, in the Buñuel Theatre in Cannes.

In 2020 Film and Television Institute of India’s (FTII, Pune) Ashmita Guha Neogi had won the first prize at La Cinef with her short Catdog. FTII was represented the first time here by Payal Kapadia with her Afternoon Clouds in 2017. In 2016 Saurav Rai represented Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, with Gudh.