Chitthi Aayi Hai and more, Pankaj Udhas takes an era with him
Udhas was suffering from cancer, and was undergoing treatment for some time at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, sources said
Acclaimed playback singer and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas took his last breath around 11.00 am at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today. He was 72.
According to Udhas' close associate, he was suffering from cancer, and was undergoing treatment for some time. One of Udhas’ representatives told Indian Express, "Pankaj sir was suffering from a prolonged illness and wasn’t keeping well the last few days. He died this morning around 11.00 am at Breach Candy hospital.”
"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," his daughter Nayab wrote in an Instagram post.
Born in 1951 in Gujarat, the playback singer is known for delivering many hit songs in Bollywood in Hindi and other languages. He was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2006. Udhas was regarded among the country's best ghazal exponents along with the likes of Jagjit Singh and Talat Aziz.
In 1980, the ghazal maestro gained fame with his album Aahat. He was first noticed as a professional singer in the 1986 film Naam starring Sanjay Dutt, in which his song Chitthi Aayi Hai became immensely popular.
Apart from this, he has sung many songs including Jiye Toh Jiye Kaise (Saajan), Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein, and Na Kajre Ki Dhaar (Mohra) among others.