Chitthi Aayi Hai and more, Pankaj Udhas takes an era with him

Acclaimed playback singer and ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas took his last breath around 11.00 am at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today. He was 72.

According to Udhas' close associate, he was suffering from cancer, and was undergoing treatment for some time. One of Udhas’ representatives told Indian Express, "Pankaj sir was suffering from a prolonged illness and wasn’t keeping well the last few days. He died this morning around 11.00 am at Breach Candy hospital.”

"With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," his daughter Nayab wrote in an Instagram post.