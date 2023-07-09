Chris Martin makes a video cameo at Elton John's final show

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sent a surprise message to Sir Elton John as he finished his farewell tour.

Speaking to the crowd at the Coldplay gig, Chris thanked music icon Elton for all he has done for other artistes throughout his career, reports Mirror.co.uk.

In a video call from the rock band's show across the country in Gothenburg, Martin said: "We want to say from all of us here, all the artistes you've inspired and help – thank you so much."