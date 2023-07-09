Chris Martin makes a video cameo at Elton John's final show
In a video call from the rock band's show across the country in Gothenburg, Martin said: "We want to say from all of us here, all the artistes you've inspired and help – thank you so much"
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin sent a surprise message to Sir Elton John as he finished his farewell tour.
Speaking to the crowd at the Coldplay gig, Chris thanked music icon Elton for all he has done for other artistes throughout his career, reports Mirror.co.uk.
In a video call from the rock band's show across the country in Gothenburg, Martin said: "We want to say from all of us here, all the artistes you've inspired and help – thank you so much."
The singer also praised him for his work with his Aids foundation, supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and for his contribution to the world of fashion. Afterwards Sir Elton said: 'How sweet is that, thank you so much.'
As per Mirror.co.uk, Sir Elton John finished his mammoth 330-date farewell tour recently, as the star shared an emotional update to fans which featured a clip of him announcing the end of his touring days on a talk show and highlighted milestones from the 330-date megatour.
Standout moments included two proposals, 16 Gucci suits, 990 drumsticks were used and that the finale tour was watched by more than six million fans.