Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
In what is going to be his second guest appearance in two months, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance in director Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the desi adaptation of the Tom Hanks classic Forrest Gump which opens this week.
While Shah Rukh’s other guest appearance in R Madhavan’s Rocktery was out in the public domain for months before the film’s release, SRK’s cameo in Laal Singh Chaddha is the film’s most well-kept secret.
A source close to the project reveals, “Aamir wanted Shah Rukh for the cameo that featured Elvis Presley in Forrest Gump. He explained to SRK that the cameo was the equivalent of what Elvis was in the original. SRK immediately agreed.”
Although this is the first time Aamir and Shah Rukh are coming together, they do not share screen space in Laal Singh Chaddha. Shah Rukh’s scenes are with a ten-year-old Kashmiri boy Ahmad Ibn Umar who plays the child version of Laal Singh Chaddha.
