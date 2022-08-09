Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

A source close to the project reveals, “Aamir wanted Shah Rukh for the cameo that featured Elvis Presley in Forrest Gump. He explained to SRK that the cameo was the equivalent of what Elvis was in the original. SRK immediately agreed.”

Although this is the first time Aamir and Shah Rukh are coming together, they do not share screen space in Laal Singh Chaddha. Shah Rukh’s scenes are with a ten-year-old Kashmiri boy Ahmad Ibn Umar who plays the child version of Laal Singh Chaddha.