I have always tried to keep 6 month gap for my films: Aamir Khan on releasing Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT

Several films release on OTT soon after they hit the cinema, which is why the curiosity among the audience of going to the theater and watching a movie has somewhat reduced. Talking about the same, Aamir Khan says “One of the reasons primarily I think the curiosity of going to theaters has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theaters, they come on OTT very fast. So I have always tried to keep a 6 month gap for my films. I don't know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6 month gap. So that's what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that”.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been drawing attention for its commendable soundtrack, music video and heart warming trailer.