Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' to release in Indian cinemas on Friday

The American Prometheus

Oppenheimer was a brilliant and controversial figure who inspired biographies, documentaries, series and even an opera.

The new film "Oppenheimer," written, co-produced and directed by star director Christopher Nolan ("Inception," "Dunkirk" and "Tenet") is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Nolan is no stranger to producing blockbusters. His films have grossed more than five billion dollars worldwide and received a total of 11 Oscars and 36 nominations, including two for Best Picture.

"What I wanted to do was take the audience into the mind and the experience of a person who sat at the absolute center of the largest shift in history, " Nolan said in a Universal Pictures press release. "He made the world we live in — for better or for worse. And his story has to be seen to be believed. It's full of contradictions and ethical quandaries, and that's the kind of stuff that always interests me."

Nolan wanted to tell the story of someone who was involved in highly destructive events that happened for the right reasons, from the person's perspective.