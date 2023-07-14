Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita to prepare for 'Oppenheimer'

Actor Cillian Murphy, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biopic, Oppenheimer, has shared that in order to prepare for the titular character and to get into its mind space, he read the Hindu religious text Bhagavad Gita.

American nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War 2, and is often credited as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project, learned Sanskrit at Berkley.

"I have become death, the destroyer of worlds" is the most repeated quote of Oppenheimer. He borrowed it from an excerpt said by Lord Vishnu in the book.

Talking about the same, Cillian Murphy said: "I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the film. I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text. Very inspiring. It was a consolation to him. He kind of needed it. It provided a lot of consolation to him all his life."