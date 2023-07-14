Hollywood strikes: Which productions are affected?

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the union representing around 160,000 film and television actors and media personalities in Hollywood and worldwide, has announced that it is formally joining the Writers Guild of America on the picket lines as of Thursday at midnight.

The Hollywood writers have been on strike since early May.

The historic double-strike is bringing the US TV and movie industry to a halt. The last time the two unions were on strike simultaneously was in 1960, when actor — and later US president — Ronald Reagan led the protests.

The unions' demands include establishing a system of residual payments from streaming platforms, as well as protections against the use of content generated by artificial intelligence.