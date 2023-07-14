Hollywood actors' union announces strike

A key Hollywood actors' union announced it would go on strike on Thursday.

The deadline for Hollywood actors to reach a deal with major film and television studios had passed earlier in the day.

The union leadership voted for the work stoppage, hours after their contract expired and talks broke off with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, executive director of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) said at a news conference.

"A strike is an instrument of last resort," he said.

He added that they voted unanimously for a strike to begin at midnight Thursday 0700 GMT.

Soon after the strike was announced, picketing screenwriters went on to chanting "Pay your Actors!," outside Netflix's Hollywood offices.