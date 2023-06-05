As 'Barbie' fever spirals, the story of how the film consumed the world's pink paint

"I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much," Gerwig said, according to Variety. She shared that "the 'kid-ness' was paramount" — evoking the feeling of never forgetting "what made (her) love Barbie" as a young girl.



"Why walk down stairs when you can slide into your pool? Why trudge up stairs when you take an elevator that matches your dress?" said Gerwig.



To achieve that whimsy, Barbie's world needed to become just that — Barbie's world. The only way, Variety notes, the production team believed they could achieve the task was to create a world of pink props, sets, clothes and anything that was placed within the film's frame.