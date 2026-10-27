‘CID’, ‘Aahat’ creator B.P. Singh dies at 77 after massive heart attack
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit pays tribute to Singh, remembering him as a brilliant filmmaker, dear friend and former IFTDA president
Veteran TV producer-director B.P. Singh, creator of iconic shows ‘CID’ and ‘Aahat’, dies at 77 following a massive heart attack
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit pays tribute to Singh, remembering him as a brilliant filmmaker, dear friend and former IFTDA president
Singh leaves behind a lasting legacy in Indian television and also played DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole in ‘CID’. His last rites are scheduled for 28 October
Veteran television producer and director Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as B.P. Singh and best known for creating the iconic crime series ‘CID’ and horror show ‘Aahat’, has died at the age of 77 following a massive heart attack.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed grief over Singh’s demise, remembering him as an accomplished filmmaker, a dear friend and a significant contributor to Indian television.
In a tribute shared on Instagram, Pandit wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of an ace producer-director B.P. Singh ji due to massive heart attack today early morning.”
He praised Singh for creating crime shows such as ‘CID’ and ‘Aahat’, which captivated audiences across the country and left a lasting mark on Indian television.
Recalling their association, Pandit said he was fortunate to have shared a close bond with Singh during the latter’s tenure as president of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA).
“A brilliant filmmaker who captivated the nation with his crime shows C.I.D and Aahat. His work is still and will continue to be an inspiration to generations to come,” Pandit wrote.
Describing Singh as “a great human being and a dear friend”, Pandit said his contributions to the entertainment industry would always be remembered. He also extended his condolences to Singh’s family and loved ones.
According to Pandit’s post, Singh’s last rites are scheduled for October 28, with further details to be shared later.
B.P. Singh was among the prominent figures in Indian television, earning widespread recognition for ‘CID’, one of the country’s longest-running crime investigation series, and the horror show ‘Aahat’.
Through his work as a producer and director, Singh helped shape television crime drama for generations of viewers. His storytelling and enduring shows established a lasting place for him in the Indian entertainment industry.
Singh also appeared on ‘CID’ as deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shamsher Singh Chitrole, adding an on-screen presence to the series he helped bring to audiences.
His death marks the loss of a veteran television creator whose work continues to resonate with viewers.
With IANS inputs