‘CID’, ‘Aahat’ creator B.P. Singh dies at 77 after massive heart attack

Veteran TV producer-director B.P. Singh, creator of iconic shows ‘CID’ and ‘Aahat’, dies at 77 following a massive heart attack

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit pays tribute to Singh, remembering him as a brilliant filmmaker, dear friend and former IFTDA president

Singh leaves behind a lasting legacy in Indian television and also played DCP Shamsher Singh Chitrole in ‘CID’. His last rites are scheduled for 28 October

Veteran television producer and director Brijendra Pal Singh, popularly known as B.P. Singh and best known for creating the iconic crime series ‘CID’ and horror show ‘Aahat’, has died at the age of 77 following a massive heart attack.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit expressed grief over Singh’s demise, remembering him as an accomplished filmmaker, a dear friend and a significant contributor to Indian television.

In a tribute shared on Instagram, Pandit wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of an ace producer-director B.P. Singh ji due to massive heart attack today early morning.”

He praised Singh for creating crime shows such as ‘CID’ and ‘Aahat’, which captivated audiences across the country and left a lasting mark on Indian television.