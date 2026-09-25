‘Welcome’ actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at 56

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 56 after his health deteriorated; the official cause of death remains unconfirmed

Sunny Deol and Sunil Pal pay tribute to Khan, with Deol remembering his Gadar co-star as “a nice human being and a fine actor”

Khan’s four-decade career included films such as Gadar, Hera Pheri, Welcome and Stree, along with TV shows including Adaalat

Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his roles in films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Hera Pheri, Welcome and Stree, died on September 24 at the age of 56.

According to reports, Khan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after his health deteriorated. He reportedly died later that evening. The exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed, although reports said he had been suffering from cancer.

An official statement from his family is awaited.

Bollywood star Sunny Deol paid an emotional tribute to the veteran actor.

Remembering his Gadar co-star, Deol described Khan as “a nice human being and a fine actor”, adding that he had “fond memories” of working with him.