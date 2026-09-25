‘Welcome’ actor Mushtaq Khan passes away at 56
Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital on Thursday after his health deteriorated and died later that evening, reports say
Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan dies at 56 after his health deteriorated; the official cause of death remains unconfirmed
Sunny Deol and Sunil Pal pay tribute to Khan, with Deol remembering his Gadar co-star as “a nice human being and a fine actor”
Khan’s four-decade career included films such as Gadar, Hera Pheri, Welcome and Stree, along with TV shows including Adaalat
Veteran Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his roles in films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Hera Pheri, Welcome and Stree, died on September 24 at the age of 56.
According to reports, Khan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after his health deteriorated. He reportedly died later that evening. The exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed, although reports said he had been suffering from cancer.
An official statement from his family is awaited.
Bollywood star Sunny Deol paid an emotional tribute to the veteran actor.
Remembering his Gadar co-star, Deol described Khan as “a nice human being and a fine actor”, adding that he had “fond memories” of working with him.
Comedian Sunil Pal paid tribute to Khan on Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of the actor with the message, “RIP Mushtaq Khan sahab.”
Khan began his film career with a small role in the 1980 drama Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai. He subsequently appeared in films including Thodisi Bewafaii (1980), Kaalia (1981) and Kabzaa (1988).
He gained wider recognition through the 1990s and 2000s, appearing in films such as Aashiqui (1990), Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991), Sadak (1991), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Chaahat (1996), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hera Pheri (2000), Jodi No. 1 (2001), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and Welcome (2007).
His later credits included My Friend Ganesha, Rowdy Rathore, Khiladi 786, Welcome Back, Stree, Bharat, Badhaai Do, Gadar 2, Stree 2, Baby John and Luv Ki Arrange Marriage.
Khan was particularly remembered for playing Gul Khan in Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He reprised the role in Gadar 2, released in 2023, nearly two decades after the original.
Besides films, Khan worked extensively in television. His credits included the series Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, in which he played Baldev Tripathi, and Adaalat.
His death marks the loss of a familiar supporting presence in Hindi cinema, with a career spanning more than four decades.
With IANS inputs