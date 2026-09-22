Veteran Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee dies at 71 at a Mumbai hospital

Mukherjee was a prominent face of 1970s–80s Bengali cinema, starring in Mouchak, Swayamsiddha and Ashrita

Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ranjit Mallick, Rituparna Sengupta and AICWA pay tribute to the actor

Veteran Bengali actor Mithu Mukherjee died at a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday, actor-director Prosenjit Chatterjee said. She was 71.

“She passed away this morning, and we are all very sad,” Chatterjee told PTI.

One of the prominent faces of Bengali cinema in the 1970s and 1980s, Mukherjee was known for her performances in films including Marjina Abdulla, Swayamsiddha, Hotel Snow Fox, Mouchak, Sandhi, Father and Ashrita.

Mukherjee also appeared in Hindi films, including Khaan Dost (1976), in which she starred opposite Shatrughan Sinha, and Basu Chatterjee’s Safed Jhoot (1977).

Tributes poured in from the film industry following her death.