'CODA' wins best picture trophy at 2022 Oscars

"CODA", an intimate and heartwarming story about a family, scripted history by becoming the first film with a cast of predominantly deaf actors to win the top Oscar prize -- the best picture at the 94th Academy awards here.

Directed by Sian Heder, "CODA", which stands for Child of Deaf Adults", edged past tentpoles "The Power of the Dog", "Belfast", "Dune", "King Richard" and "West Side Story", among others, to take home the final and most coveted award of Academy Awards ceremony.

Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog", a study of toxic masculinity, seemed the initial front-runner in the race but "CODA" emerged a favourite in the last leg of the promotions.

The film, which also became the first movie from a streamer to win the best picture, bagged awards in all the categories that it was nominated for at the Oscars as earlier in the day Troy Kotsur took home the best supporting actor trophy and later writer-director Heder bagged the best adapted screenplay honour.