Conversations with Gulzar Saab were learning experience and fun too, says 'Darlings' director

Jasmeet says she had a learning experience working with this octogenarian lyricist who has almost close to 150 lyrics to his name. “There was a certain kind of quirk that was required for ‘Pleaj’! and Gulzar Saab almost cracked the song instantaneously. He reads the script, understands the director's vision, narrates the lyrics himself, and is extremely perceptive about whether you like it or not”.

She added, “There was one word which I had later asked Vishal Bhardwaj Sir (who composes the music for Darlings) if he liked the choice of the word or should we look for options? And Vishal sir said even Gulzar saab was saying that he could see that Jasmeet is unsure about it. And Vishal sir continued to tell me that Gulzar Saab already wanted to discuss options with me. Also, conversations with Gulzar Saab were a learning experience and too much fun. He has a director-friendly approach and did not make me feel like a debutant even for an instance”.