Gulzar brings out his quirky persona in 'Darlings' with his song 'Pleaj'

She added, "There was one word which I had asked Vishal Bhardwaj Sir later, if he liked the choice of the word or should we look for options? And Vishal sir said even Gulzar saab was saying that he could see that Jasmeet is unsure about it."



"And Vishal sir continued to tell me that Gulzar Saab already wanted to discuss options with me. Also, conversations with Gulzar Saab were a learning experience and too much fun. He has a director friendly approach and did not make me feel like a debutant even for an instance".



Speaking about the music of the film, she continued: "There is another song called 'Lailaaj'. We wanted a song for a perfectly flawed love, a relationship that is broken but for you it is all you want. Gulzar Saab and Vishal Sir gave us this word, Lailaaj. 'Dil Humara laailaaj hai' "