Creative freedom can't be curtailed for fear of public disorder: HC on 'Emergency'

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 19 September said creative freedom and the freedom of expression cannot be curtailed and the censor board cannot refuse to certify a film just because there is apprehension of a law and order problem.

A division bench of justices B.P. Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla expressed its displeasure with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for not taking a decision on the issuance of a certificate to the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency, and ordered for the decision to be taken by 25 September.

It asked if the CBFC thinks the people of this country are "naive enough to believe everything that is shown in a movie".

On the petitioner's claim that the CBFC was delaying issuance of certificate to the movie owing to political reasons, the HC noted that the film's co-producer Ranaut was herself a sitting BJP parliamentarian and questioned if the ruling party was acting against its own MP.

Ranaut, who has directed and co-produced the film besides playing the lead role of former prime minister late Indira Gandhi, earlier this week accused the CBFC of stalling certification to delay the release.

The bench said, "You (CBFC) have to take a decision one way or the other. You must have the courage to say this film cannot be released. At least then we will appreciate your courage and boldness. We don't want the CBFC to sit on the fence."