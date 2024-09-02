BJP disappointed by 'IC814' on Netflix, Emergency, The Diary of West Bengal

The ill-advised and ill-timed move to troll the Netflix web series IC184: The Kandahar Hijack by right-wing influencers appears to have boomeranged, despite the information and broadcasting ministry summoning the platform’s content head to voice its displeasure on ‘facts’ and background research, which actually turned out to match the version provided by the NDA government under Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The poorly made The Diary of West Bengal, which released last week, seems to have failed to draw any attention despite the perfectly timed release, when the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is facing popular outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata.

Yet another well-timed release, Emergency, with Kangana Ranaut playing late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been postponed as the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) withheld its go ahead after Sikhs declared their outrage about the trailer.

Political films do not seem to be working for the BJP any longer. Partisan propaganda films demonising Muslims and highlighting Hindus as patriots, many of them released just ahead of crucial elections, have sought to polarise people.

Some of them, like Kashmir Files in 2022 and Kerala Files in 2023, were endorsed by the BJP and its leaders and did well at the box office, even granted tax exemptions by BJP governments. The prime minister himself exhorted people to go and watch the films and in some places, the party distributed free tickets to draw viewers to theatres.