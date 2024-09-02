'IC814' sees Netflix content head summoned by IB ministry

The government has summoned the content head of OTT platform Netflix over the series IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, which has triggered a row over the depiction of the hijackers.

Official sources said the ministry of information and broadcasting has summoned the content head of Netflix India on Tuesday, 3 September, seeking an explanation on the allegedly contentious aspects of the OTT series.

The depiction of hijackers of the Indian Airlines flight from Kathmandu to Delhi has kicked off a row with a section of viewers objecting to the 'humane' projection of the perpetrators.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said the hijackers of IC-814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities.

'Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names,' Malviya posted on X.