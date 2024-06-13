Teaser is so offensive: SC halts release of film 'Hamare Baarah'

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the screening of Annu Kapoor’s Hamare Baarah — scheduled to be released on 14 June — after taking note of allegations that the film was derogatory to the Islamic faith and married Muslim women.

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta ordered that the screening of the film shall remain suspended until the disposal of the petition challenging the its certification.

"We request the High Court to dispose of the plea expeditiously," the SC said while halting the screening of the movie, which has already been banned in Karnataka.

The court passed the order after hearing a petition challenging Bombay High Court's refusal to stay the film's release. Representing the petitioner, advocate Fauzia Shakil stated that the high court had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to form a committee to screen the film.

During the hearing, Shakil said the high court erred in asking the CBFC to appoint a committee, as it was an interested party. Agreeing with the counsel, justice Mehta noted that the petitioner had raised contentions against the CBFC and it was clearly an interested party.

Representing the respondents, advocate Manish Srivastava said the filmmakers had a right to release the film, as there was a CBFC certification in place.