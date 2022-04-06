'The Kashmir Files' was granted ‘A’ certificate by the Censor Board, reveals RTI
The Kashmir Files – a controversial “propaganda” film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley was granted ‘A’ certificate by the censor board, revealed an RTI reply.
According to the reply, the film was not only granted the ‘A’ certificate but was also categorized as a ‘drama’ which means the film is not entirely based on the true events which led to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.
Issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) any film with the ‘A’ certificate can be screened publicly but for adult audience only. Films containing strong violence, strong sexual scenes and strong abusive language are given A certificate, as per the CBFC.
Such content is considered unsuitable for the young viewers.
In reply to the RTI filed by Panipat based activist, PP Kapoor, the CBFC said that the ‘A’ certificate was granted on April 1, 2021.
However, the CBFC denied providing the “records with the file noting” to the RTI activist saying the information cannot be disclosed as the Cinematography (Certification) Rule 1983, 22 4 (4) prohibits the disclosure.
Talking to NH, Kapoor said that the posters of the films do not mention 'A' category at all. It proves that the film was used as a tool to polarise votes in the name of Kashmiri Pandits.
“For demonizing a community and promoting a film which was used to target a particular community, PM Modi, heads of the BJP governments, RSS leaders and BJP leaders must seek apology from the country,” he said.
It is worth noting here that endorsing the film, Modi on March 16 has said that “there is an effort underway to prevent the truth from being told.”
“History has to be presented in the right context. Just as books, poetry and literature play a role in this, films can do so too…You must have heard about the discussion about ‘The Kashmir Files’, those who carry around the flag of freedom of expression, that whole bunch is rattled for the last few days,” Modi had said.
