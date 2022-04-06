'The Kashmir Files' was granted ‘A’ certificate by the Censor Board, reveals RTI

The Kashmir Files – a controversial “propaganda” film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley was granted ‘A’ certificate by the censor board, revealed an RTI reply.

According to the reply, the film was not only granted the ‘A’ certificate but was also categorized as a ‘drama’ which means the film is not entirely based on the true events which led to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) any film with the ‘A’ certificate can be screened publicly but for adult audience only. Films containing strong violence, strong sexual scenes and strong abusive language are given A certificate, as per the CBFC.