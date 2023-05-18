SC stays WB ban on The Kerala Story but wants disclaimer stating 'no authentic data to back subject'

During the hearing, the bench told senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing the West Bengal government, that the state government banned the film on the basis of 13 people, "you get any 13 people they will say ban any movie. Unless you're showing them cartoons or sports..."

The Chief Justice said, "You can't expect demographic to be the same everywhere...power is to be exercised in proportional way...". He pointed out that one cannot make fundamental rights dependent on public display of emotion.

The top court noted that the film has been released everywhere in the country. Singhvi said West Bengal's demographic is very different and it has to be considered and asserted that the state has the duty to act to prevent breach to public peace.

Both Singhvi and Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind requested the bench to see the movie as it was highly offensive.

"We will have to see if we have to see the film", CJI said.



The Chief Justice told the West Bengal government counsel that steps could be taken by the state government in a particular district in connection with the screening of the movie, if there was an incident, but it could not be banned across the entire state.