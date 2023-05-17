Hate speech in multiple scenes, will lead to breach of peace, WB to SC on 'The Kerala Story'

The state government said to maintain public order and for the benefit of the general public, and by exercising its power section 6 (1) of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act, it has imposed a prohibition on exhibition of the movie.



The movie was released in the entire state on May 5, along with the rest of India and was playing in over 90 theatres. "However, on the very first day after the initial shows, the Intelligence Branch of the government of West Bengal sent a communication to all the police departments alerting them that as per the intelligence report, the release of the movie is likely to cause a violent clash between the extremist groups," said the affidavit.



"During surveillance, it has been observed that the audience makes very objectionable comments whenever they see a particular scene where Hindu or Christian girls are seen tortured," it said, adding that it has also been observed that while coming out of movie halls people discuss among themselves to limit their interaction with Muslims, or that these Muslims ought to be taught a lesson.