It pays to make propaganda films

'Bhed Chaal' is a Hindi proverb very much used in relation to the Hindi film industry. It means that one huge success is followed by numerous other attempts. Original ideas are at a premium in the Hindi film industry.

The makers either depend on a foreign film, or a novel, or a South Indian film for a subject.

Filmmakers always want to play safe because the risk factor is always high. The distributor, while being wined and dined, gets a sales pitch, like "Zanjeer se kam nahi hamari picture..." and such. Many smaller-budget imitations of 'Sholay', 'Zanjeer', 'Deewaar' and other such films flooded the market. That is to say, if one action film worked, many more were certain to follow.

With the introduction of the video format followed by CDs, the trend changed to copying Hollywood films. A star was sent two videos or discs to watch, and they were told that the first and second half of the film would be made!

Hollywood films don't have songs and dance routines, so slots were created for Hindi 'adaptations'. Not in sync with the story lifted from videos or discs, the songs had to be forced in and usually happened to be out of place.

A film producer tried to create all sorts of buffers to cover himself. How were Dharmendra and Hema Malini paired in more than 30 films, one after the other? Similar was the case with Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore/Mumtaz pair or Jeetendra-Jaya Prada/Sridevi or Amitabh Bachchan-Rekha films.