Theatres in Bengal continue to shun showing 'The Kerala Story'

The Kerala Story which was released in theatre halls on May 5, claims that women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS).



The apex court's overturning of West Bengal's ban on the movie was accompanied by a ruling that the movie be screened with a disclaimer that it was a "fictionalised version" and there was no authentic data on claims on the number of women who converted to Islam.

An earlier movie made by Vivek Agnihotri which attracted similar controversy, The Kashmir Files was released in March 2022 in the cinema halls in India including Bengal despite curbs due to the pandemic. It was shown in over 100 theatres in West Bengal.