Creators may find it amusing, the results aren't: Himanshi Khurana on deepfake videos

A visual of actress Rashmika Mandanna’s face in a recent deepfake video has begun a series of conversations on the subject, with Punjabi screen actor and singer Himanshi Khurana now sharing her thoughts on deepfakes and her concerns about the technology.

Talking about the video, the Sadda Haq actor and Bigg Boss 13 participant said: “Creating fake videos just for the sake of it can significantly impact someone's mental health and tarnish their image. While the creators may find it amusing, the consequences are genuinely saddening. Even with widespread education, such videos continue to go viral, highlighting the need for awareness and responsible use of technology. It's disheartening to witness such incidents not only involving celebrities but also affecting ordinary individuals.”

Himanshi added: “Big celebrities’ videos become viral easily, such things are inappropriate, and they get views because of such big celebrities. The technology is for good use to reach everyone and give something new for our future generations, but we’re using it inappropriately, which is not good. No one has the right to make such videos and get them to go viral.”