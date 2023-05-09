Cricketer Shubman Gill to voice for Indian Spider-Man in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

"June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home'", said Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India.

"We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he’s not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket while enthralling millions of fans with his on-ground heroics," Panjikaran added.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" will hit the Indian screens in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali on June 2.

The film is the sequel to 2018's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and is set in a shared multiverse of alternate universes called the "Spider-Verse".